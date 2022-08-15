Police are searching for a suspect who put a man in a chokehold during a robbery in Long Island City, police said. (NYPD)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect put a 54-year-old man in a chokehold before robbing him in Queens earlier this month, police said Monday.

The incident occurred in front of 38-26 21st Street in Long Island City on Aug. 8 at around 3:30 a.m. The suspect approached the victim and put him in a chokehold before taking his wallet and fleeing the scene, cops said.

The victim was treated for neck pain at the scene. Police released a photo of the suspect sought in the incident.

