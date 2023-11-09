COLLEGE POINT, Queens (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver was pepper-sprayed in the face and another driver hit in the head with a cellphone in separate attacks on Queens busses last month, police said Thursday.

The suspect attacked the first MTA driver, 53, aboard the Q25 bus near 127th Street and 20th Avenue in College Point at around 6 a.m. on Oct. 14, according to the NYPD. The rider pepper-sprayed the man in the face before running off the bus, police said.

Less than two hours later, the suspect hit an MTA bus driver, 50, in the face with a cellphone on the Q65 bus near 110th Street and 14th Avenue, according to the NYPD. The perpetrator fled after the incident.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.