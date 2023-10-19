QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A subway rider was robbed at gunpoint while on the train in Queens last week, police told PIX11 News on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Oct. 10 when a 31-year-old man was aboard a northbound J train around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The suspect walked up to victim and demanded his phone while pointing a gun at him, police said. The assailant then got off the train and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

