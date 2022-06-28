NEW YORK (PIX11)– A scooter-riding suspect stole an elderly man’s dog Saturday in Queens, according to law enforcement sources.

The 75-year-old man was walking his gray and white mini pit bull near 95-09 88th Street in Woodhaven at around 2:20 p.m. when a man he didn’t know approached and took the dog, sources said. The suspect then fled on the scooter, according to sources.

The thief allegedly asked the man if he could pet the dog, but after realizing the victim didn’t speak English, the perpetrator took off with the man’s pet, according to a press release from the Ozone Park (Residents) Association.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).