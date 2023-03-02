QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A police raid in Bergen County, N.J., leads to the arrest of a suspected killer.

Ron Reeder was taken into custody during a swat-led operation, at an apartment in Teaneck, N.J., according to prosecutors. Reeder is accused of fatally shooting a former gang leader, in a professional hit in South Ozone Park, in 2021.

The victim was a reformed gang member recently been released from prison. A surveillance camera recorded the shooting.

Prosecutors said Reeder is charged with murder and illegal gun possession. Two other people were arrested on charges related to other cases in the raid.