NORTH CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A 20-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stabbing two people early Saturday morning. Charges against him are pending, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a dispute about 3:12 a.m., police said. When they arrived at the corner of 98th Street and Roosevelt Avenue, officers found a man and woman, both 32 years old, with stab wounds.

According to police, the suspect and male victim got into an argument before the attack.

The man had multiple stab wounds to the head, while the woman was stabbed in the left arm. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital by EMS. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman was listed in stable condition.

