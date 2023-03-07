WOODHAVEN, Queens (PIX11) — A man has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death inside a car in Queens last month, police said.

Semair Taylor, 25, was arrested Monday after authorities discovered Michael Izquierdo, 25, with multiple stab wounds to his torso in a car near Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue in Woodhaven on Feb. 27 at 8:10 p.m., police said. The victim died at the hospital.

It remained unclear if Izquierdo was attacked in the vehicle.

Taylor has also been charged with robbery, assault, and harassment, police said. Taylor’s arraignment was pending, as of Tuesday morning, according to public court records.