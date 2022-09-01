Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a teen on a Queens subway platform on Aug. 29. (NYPD)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (NYPD) — A suspect allegedly attacked a 16-year-old girl on a subway platform in Queens Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on the northbound platform at 39th Avenue and 31st Street station in Long Island City at around 8:35 a.m. The assailant punched the teen in the mouth, pulled her hair, and bit her while trying to take her her cellphone, police said.

The victim suffered a laceration to the hand but was not treated at a hospital, cops said.

Police released a photo of the suspect sought in the incident but did not provide a description.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).