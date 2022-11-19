SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — Police arrested a suspect in the fatal stabbing of three women in Queens on Friday, police said on Saturday.

Charges against the suspect, who was not immediately identified, were expected to be filed later Saturday, according to the NYPD. Police were called to the residence on 182nd Street in Springfield Gardens around 10:40 a.m. Three women who were all family members were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

The three victims were 68 years old, 26 years old and 47 years old, police said. The 68-year-old woman was the mother of the 47-year-old woman and the stepmother of the 26-year-old woman, according to the NYPD.

After receiving a call about the tragedy, family members of the victims arrived at the scene in disbelief.

“I’m just trying to figure out if I am in a dream or something. It’s unbelievable,” one family member told PIX11 News.

Their bodies were discovered by a health aide who goes to the home each day to care for the 26-year-old woman, who was paralyzed and bedridden, police said. At least two of the victims were stabbed in the neck, police said.