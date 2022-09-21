The moment just before a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a 5-year-old boy walking with his parents on Sept. 1, 2022. (Credit: Sources)

ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of a 5-year-old boy crossing an Elmhurst street with his parents, authorities said Wednesday.

Xavier Carchipull, 40, faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, operating with an unregistered vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance and inspection, officials said.

Carchipull, who was awaiting a court appearance Wednesday afternoon, was allegedly behind the wheel of the white Dodge Ram that struck Jonathan Martinez as he crossed the intersection of 100th Street and McIntosh Street with his parents on Sept. 1, police said.

After hitting the boy, Carchipull kept going, authorities allege. First responders rushed Martinez to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.