JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect has been arrested on an assault charge in connection to the fatal shoving of a man on a Jamaica street, according to authorities.

Kent Cambridge, 33, was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in the June attack that killed Justin Hill, 37, police said.

Hill was walking near Hillside Avenue and 175th Street around 1 p.m. June 29 when a group of about three other people engaged him in a verbal argument, officials said. The dispute turned physical, and the assailants shoved Hill to the ground, causing him to hit his head on the sidewalk, authorities said.

First responders rushed Hill, of Staten Island, to an area hospital, where he was diagnosed with a skull fracture and a traumatic brain injury. He succumbed to his injuries on August 12, and his death was deemed a homicide.

Cambridge, of Jamaica, was arrested Thursday on an assault charge, police said. A public court site did not list details about his initial appearance in the case as of early Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.