QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11)– A suspect is accused of fatally shooting a man in the stomach in front of the victim’s Queens home about five weeks ago, authorities said Thursday.

Damere Ellison, 28, allegedly shot Snealing Melendez, 37, in the torso near 221st Street and 94th Drive in Queens Village on May 25 at around 10:15 p.m., police said. Ellison was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The suspect and the victim were arguing about weed prior to the deadly shooting, according to the New York Daily News. Melendez was the stepfather of Ellison’s girlfriend, said the Daily News.

