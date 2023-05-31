NEW YORK (PIX11) — In surveillance images taken in Columbia County, Pa., federal agents said Jay Bryant, a third suspect just arrested in the 2002 Jam Master Jay murder, can be seen dealing crack and cocaine 172 miles from New York City.

In the affidavit obtained by PIX11 News, Special Agent Nicholas A. Graham with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote Bryant—originally from Jamaica, Queens– was operating a narcotics distribution network in Columbia, Pa. and surrounding counties in 2021 and 2022.

The documents featured a surveillance image of the 6 foot 4 Bryant allegedly approaching a Ford pickup truck in a Burger King parking lot to make a sale.

Two other images allegedly show Bryant dealing in Lancaster, Pa.

Bryant was arrested in Pennsylvania on cocaine distribution charges in the summer of 2022, and federal prosecutors in New York announced Tuesday evening that he’s being charged as a third suspect in the 2002 execution of Jam Master Jay, the DJ, at his recording studio on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens.

The DJ’s real name was Jason Mizell, and he provided the backbeat for the platinum-selling hip-hop trio Run-DMC.

Mizell’s murder on October 30, 2022, remained a cold case until August 2020, when police and federal authorities announced two men were arrested.

Karl Jordan, Jr. was allegedly the shooter who killed Mizell at close-range, while Ronald Washington was arrested as an accomplice.

Federal prosecutors said Mizell was killed because he allegedly tried to cut the killers out of a cocaine deal.

Court documents filed in the Eastern District of New York Tuesday revealed Bryant allegedly told one associate that he was the one who killed Jam Master Jay.

“The evidence does not support Bryant’s claim that he was the shooter, and the evidence at trial will prove that Jordan was the individual that show Mizell,” prosecutors added.

Prosecutors said they placed Jay Bryant at the murder scene through an article of clothing left behind.