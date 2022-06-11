QUEENS, N.Y. — The suspect accused of slashing a 62-year-old man Friday morning struck again Saturday, police said, targeting a man at the 74 Street-Broadway station.

Police identified the suspect wanted for the attacks as Donny Ubiera, 32.

Ubiera allegedly approached a 55-year-old man who was waiting for a northbound No. 7 train about 7:15 a.m. Saturday. He then proceeded to display a large knife before allegedly stabbing the victim in the neck.

Police said the attack was unprovoked. The knife allegedly used by Ubiera was recovered at the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in “critical but stable” condition. The suspect fled to the street following the attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).