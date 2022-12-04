KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A subway rider was slashed in the face in a Queens subway station Sunday morning, police said.

The 41-year-old victim was on the southbound F train at around 6 a.m. when the suspect demanded the man give him money, police said. `The assailant then allegedly attacked the victim after he got off at the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike subway station, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled on a southbound train, police said.

There have been no arrests. Police said the suspect is a man in his 20s. No other description was provided.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.