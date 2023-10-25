QUEENS (PIX11) — A subway rider was beaten with a chair and scooter inside a Queens subway station on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. when a 53-year-old man was standing on the platform at the Grand Avenue- Newtown subway station, according to the NYPD. The suspect walked up to the victim and hit him several times in the head with a scooter and chair following an argument, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

