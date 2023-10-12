QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A subway rider stuck out a piece of wood from a moving train and hit four people who were standing on subway platforms in Queens last week, police said Thursday.

The suspect attacked the victims while riding the R train in three separate incidents on Oct. 5, according to the NYPD.

The man was aboard the train when he reached out and hit a 59-year-old woman in the throat while she standing on the southbound R subway platform at Grand Avenue at around 12:30 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ten minutes later, the suspect was riding on the R train when he threw a piece of wood at two men waiting for the train at the Elmhurst Avenue station, police said.

The suspect then hit a 56-year-old woman in the head while she was waiting on the southbound R subway platform at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station at 12:42 p.m., authorities said. The woman needed stitches for her injuries.

The suspect remained on the R train after the incidents. There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.