KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old student at Queens Community High School was stabbed at a bus stop near the school, according to authorities.

The stabbing happened after school around 3:30 p.m. According to police, the boy was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his stomach.

No arrests have been made, and police told PIX11 News the investigation is ongoing.

