FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl was caught with a gun in her backpack at a Queens school Thursday morning, police said.

School safety agents found the weapon in the student’s bag at PS 105 in Far Rockaway at around 11 a.m., said an NYPD spokesman. The child told school officials that someone gave her the gun, police said. The school does not have metal detectors.

Police took the student into custody and charges were pending, the spokesman said.

This is the latest incident in a string of cases where students were caught with guns in New York City schools. A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school last week, authorities said.

Prior to that, a teen brought a loaded handgun to a Crown Heights high school. A few days before that, a 16-year-old boy was caught carrying a loaded gun at a Bronx high school.