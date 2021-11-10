Street vendors create event to raise awareness of industry

Queens

QUEENS — From gyros to jewelry, street vendors help define the New York City experience. 

It’s estimated more than 20,000 people are operating street vending businesses in the city. 

New city regulations have increased the number of permits that are required to operate legally as a street vendor. But they will be phased in over the next decade. 

New proposals in Albany would accelerate the process. 

Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez is deputy director with the Street Vendor Project. 

“This bill would make it so that street vendors who are following rules and regulations can acquire licenses and grow businesses,” she said. 

International Street Vendor Day is November 14th. The organization has created the first NYC Street Vendor Scavenger Hunt

People can register and go on a citywide adventure to collect and submit pictures of places, items and food. 

Registration is now open for the month-long competition. 

