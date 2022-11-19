BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — James “Big Jim” Corcoran was a 36-year FDNY veteran and a charter member of the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drum. On Saturday, he was honored in Bayside, Queens, in a street co-naming ceremony.

Corcoran died in 1995 on St. Patrick’s Day after leading the band up Fifth Avenue, the FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums explained in a 2017 Facebook post. He was a founding member and first Drum Major of the FDNY Pipes & Drums. Family, friends and the community came to 217 Street and Corbett Road to honor his legacy 27 years after his death.

On Twitter, the FDNY Emerald Society called the ceremony “long overdue.” The Emerald Society played their iconic pipes and drums, and Council member Vickie Paladino, representing District 19, spoke at the ceremony.

In a post on the NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the organization said:

Big Jim Corcoran lead the FDNY up the green line 33 times, bringing smiles to millions. His family watched on every year with their hearts bursting with pride! Though there may not be any parades in NYC today, there is no doubt Big Jim is leading the grandest of parades with all of his family, band members & friends that surround him in heaven today! nycstpatricksparade.org