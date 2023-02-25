QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his mother in Queens, police said.

The incident happened inside a home on 191st Street around 2 p.m. on Friday, according to the NYPD. Officers found Hyun Sook Cho, 60, with multiple stab wounds. First responders transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital where she later died, police said.

The victim’s son, 20-year-old Dennis Cho, was taken into custody and charged with murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

Cho’s father was slashed during the incident but is in what authorities described as stable condition.