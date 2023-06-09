QUEENS (PIX11) — Police arrested a 19-year-old who allegedly stabbed his father to death inside a Queens home.

Arthur Walker was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday, police said. Officers discovered 60-year-old Arthur Walker, the suspect’s father, with stab wounds to his chest and a slash wound to his arm inside a home near 230th Street and 146th Avenue around 12:47 a.m., police said.

Police used a Taser on Walker before taking him into custody and recovering the knife, according to authorities.

First responders transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.