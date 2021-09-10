Smoke billows from fire atop roof of Queens hospital

Smoke and flames are seen atop St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Queens, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 (Citizen App).

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A Queens hospital was engulfed in flames Friday evening, according to officials.

The call came into the FDNY at about 5:15 p.m. for reports of a fire at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital on Beach 19th Street, authorities said.

NYPD officials said the hospital’s emergency room had been evacuated and no injuries had been reported as of yet. EMS officials said several people were transported to local hospitals from St. John’s, but they had not sustained injuries from the fire; they were at the ER, which had been evacuated.

Other parts of the hospital are under a shelter-in-place order.

New Yorkers were told to expect traffic delays, an emergency vehicle presence and smoke billowing from the building.

This is a developing story.