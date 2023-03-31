QUEENS (PIX11) — The owners of a salon in Queens are proof that when one door closes, another one opens. They are taking their beauty business on the road with a beauty mobile.

For seven years, a salon on Jamaica Avenue thrived and built a loyal following, but because of the pandemic, inflation, and the high cost of rent. The owners, sisters from Queens, switched lanes and put their beauty business in motion.

Natasha Morales and her sister-in-law Candita Panayotti had an idea. Closing their salon, not able to afford the rent, they saw a line out their door for a food vending truck. So they thought, why not take their beauty salon on the go?

It took them thirty days to convert this fed ex truck into a state-of-the-art beauty mobile. It’s called “Make Me Over Beauty Truck.”

Instead of paying rent, it’s now about the gas. They are keeping their entire staff of six. They will be open and on the road seven days a week doing house calls and bridal parties, but mostly right on Jamaica Avenue, offering pedicures to eyebrows.

These sisters said it’s all about rolling with what works. They even have an app so you can book an appointment easily from your phone.