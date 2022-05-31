SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A mom of three cried Tuesday as she described being attacked when she left her temple in Queens.

A group of three stole her jewelry and threatened her with a gun. She didn’t wan her face shown because she’s scared for her life. The attack on her is the fifth one against Sikh individuals that PIX11 has reported on since April.

The attack comes comes as the Asian American Bar Association released a report revealing overall hate crimes in New York City have spiked. Activists say they want more done to protect Asian American New Yorkers.

The mom who was attacked agreed. For right now, she’s hoping the people who robbed her are caught and see justice.

NYPD investigators said the robbery doesn’t appear to be a hate crime, but that could change as the investigation continues. They’re still looking for surveillance video and witnesses.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).