RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A Sikh man attacked as he walked in Queens on Sunday forgave his attacker, saying there was no room in his heart for hate.

Nirmal Singh, 70, suffered a broken nose. His bruises were visible on Monday as he prayed at the Sikh Cultural Society in Richmond Hill. Singh, speaking through a translator, said he believed he was targeted because he was wearing a turban.

“He did not ask for money, did not take anything, did not say anything,” Singh said.

Singh was attacked just two blocks from the temple. The NYPD is investigating the assault as a possible hate crime. Police were at the temple on Monday to check on Singh.

The father of three is in New York City on a visitor visa. He is temporarily staying at the cultural center.

It’s his first time in the city. Singh got here two weeks ago.

Hate crimes are up in New York City overall this year compared to last. So fat this year there have been 182 incidents compared to 93 in the same time period in 2021, police said. No arrests have been made.

The South Asian community is outraged and are calling on police and elected officials to do more for their community.

