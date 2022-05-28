ARVERNE, Queens (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers in Queens had to dodge bullets after someone opened fire in their direction Saturday evening.

The two police officers were standing near the corner of Beach 66th Street and Beach Channel Drive in Arverne when someone fired shots in their direction around 5:15 p.m. However, NYPD officials said they do not believe the officers were the intended targets of the shooter.

The officers were not hit by the bullets, but one of the officers was taken to a hospital to be treated for possible hearing damage after the bullets flew by, officials said.

Police are still searching for the shooter but haven’t released information about the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).