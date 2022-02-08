Shoplifter stabs CVS manager in Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A shoplifter stabbed a CVS manager in Queens on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The suspect, a man in his 40s, took cough medicine and hair products around 12:30 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. He stabbed a manager in the hand, then fled the store.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a description of the shoplifter.

About 30 minutes after the CVS incident, a Forest Hills Walgreens worker spotted two shoplifters walking out of a 108th Street store with cards and cash. No arrests have been made in that case.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there was a connection between the cases.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).