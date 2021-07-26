Several subway lines held in Queens stations due to signal problems: MTA

QUEENS — Several subway lines have been partially suspended as trains are being held in stations in Queens due to signal issues, the MTA said Monday afternoon.
A loss of power at the MTA’s signaling system near Forest Hills-71 Av has prompted E, M, F and R trains to be held at stations in both directions.
For service from Manhattan into Queens, commuters have been advised to take N, W and No. 7 trains, transfer at 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal/Times Sq-42 St( E N R W), 42 St-Bryant Pk (F M 7), Court Sq-23 St (E 7) or Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av ( E F R M 7).
The Long Island Rail Road is also cross-honoring OMNY and MetroCard users at Penn Station, Woodside, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens and Jamaica.