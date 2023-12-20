SUNNYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) – Several people were hurt in a fire that damaged an apartment building in Queens Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire happened at 43-09 47th Ave. in Sunnyside around noon, according to the FDNY.

Citizen app video showed flames shooting out of windows on the top floor of the six-story building. Heavy damage could be seen on the sixth floor.

Six people suffered minor injuries in the fire, officials said.

Around 200 FDNY fire and EMS members responded to the scene, according to officials.

Additional information about the fire wasn’t immediately available.

