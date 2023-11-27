LONG ISLAND CITY. Queens (PIX11) — Police are searching for seven men who stole several cars from a residential parking garage in Queens early Monday, authorities said.

The crew entered the garage at 22-44 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City in a black Acura and left with four stolen vehicles at around 3:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The make and model of the stolen vehicles were not immediately available.

There have been no arrests.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.