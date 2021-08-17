1 seriously injured in reported explosion in Queens: FDNY

Emergency responders on the scene in Sunnyside, Queens after a reported explosion injured at least one person on Aug. 17, 2021, the FDNY says. (Citizen App)

SUNNYSIDE, Queens – At least one person has been hospitalized after reports of an explosion of some kind in Queens on Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said units responded around 11 a.m. to 39-33 47th Ave., in the Sunnyside area, after a report fo an explosion at the location.

One person suffered serious injuries and burns and was rushed to an area hospital, authorities said.

No further information was provided on the reported explosion.

Video from the Citizen App showed several firetrucks on the scene, as well as an ambulance.

Person Burned by Explosion in Shed @CitizenApp 39-33 47th Ave 11:04:58 AM EDT