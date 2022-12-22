QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were critically injured in separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred just minutes apart and miles away Wednesday night in Queens, according to authorities.

The first collision came around 9:20 p.m. when a 62-year-old man was struck by a white U-Haul pickup truck on Borden Avenue near 21st Street in Long Island City, police said. The driver of that pickup, which investigators said was stolen, fled the scene after the crash, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as critical condition.

Just about five minutes later and less than three miles away, police responded to a 911 call reporting another hit-and-run at 61st Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside, officials said.

In that incident, a 29-year-old man was struck by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said. That man too was listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

A detailed description of the vehicle in the second incident was not immediately available.

Both drivers remained at large early Thursday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).