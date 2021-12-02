See it: Thief steals $72,000 cash from Queens grocery store

(Credit: NYPD)

ELMHURST, Queens — One thief made off with $72,000 in cash from an unattended safe at a Queens grocery store, police said Thursday.

The robbery took place at about 8:05 p.m. on Nov. 20, according to police.

A man entered the store, located on Queens Boulevard, and went behind an unattended register. From there, he removed stacks of bills from a safe before leaving the location.

Police said the man hid the money in his mask and sweatshirt before leaving in a dark-colored Nissan SUV.

The man was last seen wearing a multicolored sweatshirt, gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants and dark sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).