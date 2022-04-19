ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) – Video captured the moment two men opened fire at each other at close range on a street in Queens Tuesday.

The shootout occurred in broad daylight in front of 194-05 Linden Boulevard in the St. Albans area of Queens around 12:30 p.m., the NYPD said. Video provided by police shows a man as he’s approached by two people. After several moments, the man who was approached pulls out a gun and shoots at another man at close range. The other man returns fire as they all scramble behind vehicles and continue shooting at each other.

Amazingly, no one was hurt as bullets flew. Only the white SUV seen in the video was hit by the gunfire, police said.

One of the men fled the scene in a silver Honda Accord before coming back to retrieve belongings he dropped during the shootout. The two who approached the man fled in a black Acura 4-door sedan driven by another person, police said.

The NYPD is still trying to identify those involved in the shootout.

