QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Signs of autumn are starting to appear. A popular spot in Queens is ready to welcome the season.

The crew at Queens County Farm Museum is putting the finishing touches on the 17th annual corn maze.

The maze opens on Saturday and continues on the weekends through the end of October. Friday will also mark the opening of the 40th anniversary of the Queens County Fair. This is the 17th year for the corn maze.

The Queens County Fair is also running this weekend on the grounds, featuring food vendors from Queens Night Market.

The Queens County Farm Museum is located at 73-50 Little Neck Parkway in Floral Park, N.Y. 11004. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit queensfarm.org/queens-county-fair.