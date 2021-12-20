See it: Dolphins swim alongside boat in Flushing Bay, Queens

Video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows a pod of dolphins checking out an NYPD Harbor boat in Flushing Bay off the coast of Queens. (Credit: NYPD Special Ops)

FLUSHING BAY, Queens — The NYPD had a run-in with some unusual holiday tourists over the weekend.

Video posted to Twitter on Sunday shows a pod of dolphins checking out an NYPD Harbor Unit boat in Flushing Bay off the northern coast of Queens.

— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) December 19, 2021

Dolphin sightings are not as rare as you may think for the area around New York City.

A small pod of dolphins was spotted in March near the coast of Greenpoint, Brooklyn. However, most sightings happen in the summer when the water is warmer.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, dolphins — bottlenose, common, pilot and Risso’s — are most often seen off the south shore of Long Island.