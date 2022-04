HOWARD BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — One lucky New Yorker came away with more than a quarter-million dollars after Saturday’s drawing.

The second prize-winning ticket — sold at a Subway Stop convenience store in Queens — matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number; the price is worth $254,505.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 12, 18, 24, 27, 51 and 53. The Bonus Number was 45.

New York’s next lottery drawing is Wednesday, with a jackpot of $9 million.