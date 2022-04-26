JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Commuters were overcome with emotion and fear after witnessing a Brooklyn man gunned down inside a subway station in Queens during afternoon rush hour on Monday.

Five shots flew inside the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station, which targeted 24-year-old Marcus Bethea in a heated argument with another man, according to investigators.

“There are cameras at this station, and investigators are reviewing security video,” NYPD Chief of Transit Jason Wilcox said. “Witnesses are being interviewed by detectives and a firearm has been recovered at the scene.”

Based on a video and witness accounts, detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence. Still, the incident has been unsettling for straphangers just trying to make it home or to work.

“It makes you feel scared, very scared, to travel in public transportation, knowing that there are people that don’t care about other people’s lives, that don’t mind jeopardizing other people’s life to handle a dispute or an argument,” Tamar Spears, a Queens resident, said. She was near enough to the station to hear the shots.

According to the NYPD Transit Bureau, crimes underground continue to surge 67% over last year, felony assaults increased 33% and most prevalent are stabbings, which had a 70% uptick.

Just two weeks ago, nearly two dozen people were injured in an attack inside a subway station in Brooklyn. Following the incident, Mayor Eric Adams announced the increase in police presence in the subway system.

Police are asking the public for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. They said he was last seen wearing a purple durag and burgundy jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).