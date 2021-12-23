School safety agent dead after gunfire erupts during her Queens birthday celebration

ASTORIA, Queens — A school safety agent’s birthday celebration ended with the her dead and two others wounded, including the woman’s boyfriend, police said.

They were outside the Solletto Lounge on Steinway Street in Astoria on Thursday when several people opened fire, NYPD Deputy Chief Julie Morrill said.

School Safety Agent Mye Johnson’s boyfriend and the woman’s ex got into an argument that escalated, sources told PIX11 News. Johnson, 27, died at the hospital after she was shot in the torso and leg.

The scene was chaotic. Party goers ran for cover when they bullets when flying around 4 a.m. Emergency crews pulled one victim out of a white BMW.

Another 27-year-old woman was shot in the left knee and a 27-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and left shoulder, according to police. They were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

Johnson joined the School Safety Division in 2017, but she’d been on medical leave since the summer of 2020.

“Today, we tragically lost one of our School Safety Agents, SSA Mye Johnson,” NYPD School Safety tweeted. “The entire School Safety Division sends thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Mye.”