A school bus and multiple vehicles caught on fire in Rego Park, Queens on May 23, 2023, according to the FDNY and witnesses. (Credit: Citizen)

REGO PARK, Queens (PIX11) – A school bus and multiple vehicles caught on fire in Queens Tuesday afternoon, according to the FDNY and witnesses.

Firefighters responded to 65-44 Saunders St. in Rego Park after receiving reports of multiple vehicles on fire around 3:45 p.m., FDNY officials said.

Citizen app video showed the burnt-out school bus in the middle of the street. Nearby vehicles also caught on fire, witnesses reported.

It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was on the bus. No injuries have been reported at this time.