Samurai-sword wielding man arrested after struggle with cops in Manhattan: NYPD

NYPD samurai sword

Police were called about a man swinging a samurai sword (pictured) on the Upper East Side. (NYPD 19th Precinct)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Authorities arrested a samurai-sword wielding man during a confrontation with police in Manhattan Saturday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. along Madison Avenue and East 73 Street on the Upper East Side.

Police responded to calls of a man wielding a katana sword in the area.

Officers arrived to confront the man, who refused to drop the weapon, police said.

During the confrontation, the suspect punched one of the officers in the face and was subsequently arrested, police said.

Wilson Pichardo, 33, faces charges of assault on an officer, attempted assault on an officer, reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon. 

No injuries to the public were reported.

