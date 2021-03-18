UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Authorities arrested a samurai-sword wielding man during a confrontation with police in Manhattan Saturday evening.
It happened around 6 p.m. along Madison Avenue and East 73 Street on the Upper East Side.
Police responded to calls of a man wielding a katana sword in the area.
Officers arrived to confront the man, who refused to drop the weapon, police said.
During the confrontation, the suspect punched one of the officers in the face and was subsequently arrested, police said.
Wilson Pichardo, 33, faces charges of assault on an officer, attempted assault on an officer, reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon.
No injuries to the public were reported.