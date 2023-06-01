ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A sewing instructor at the Salvation Army in Astoria, Queens is asking the community for help.

Many women participate in the Salvation Army’s free sewing class each week. The class is now in need of new sewing machines, fabric and volunteers.

The Salvation Army in Astoria is a community hub, feeding dozens of families with its food pantry and soup kitchen. Each week, the location offers free classes for music, art and sewing.

The sewing classes on Thursdays teach lifelong skills and bring people of all generations together. Many of the women taking the sewing class are budding designers on a mission to bring their designs to life.

Claudia Munoz-Garcia, 40, of Queens, is a new mother who comes to the weekly class. When she started coming, she was pregnant and trying to relax. Now she is sewing clothes for her baby boy.

The Salvation Army’s Claudia Germain teaches the class. Germain said the class teaches a life skill. You can learn how to make curtains, clothes and even revive old clothes to save some money.

Natalia Pizzirusso, 24, of Queens, is taking the class to teach other young adults how to sew. She said it’s an old-fashioned skill that’s very useful.

Germain hopes to expand the program. Six more sewing machines would help more women be able to take the classes.

If you want to help volunteer or give to the Salvation Army, find more information on the Salvation Army Facebook page.