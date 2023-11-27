QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three school safety agents were injured breaking up a fight between students at a Queens high school, police said Monday.

The incident happened at Hillcrest High School at 160-05 Highland Ave. at around noon on Nov. 15, according to the NYPD. Two groups of students were fighting when the agents intervened.

One agent suffered a cut pinky and all three had pain in the arm, police said.

Two 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys were taken into custody and given juvenile reports, police said.

Last week, a group of Hillcrest High School students stormed the hallways after learning a teacher had attended a pro-Israel rally, according to the NY Post.

The NYPD told PIX11 News that a 45-year-old teacher had called police concerned for her safety after threats were made on social media by an unknown person.

The investigation is ongoing.

