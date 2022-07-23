People enjoy the water at Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — Rockaway Beach in Queens closed swimming Saturday due to shark sightings in the area, authorities said.

“Beach goers are not allowed in the water at this time, but the boardwalk and concessions remain open. We will reopen the beach when it is safe to do so,” NYC Parks posted to Twitter at 2:14 p.m.

Authorities haven’t said when Rockaway Beach will reopen swimming. Updates for Rockaway Beach are also posted on the NYC Parks website.

Rockaway Beach was also forced to suspend swimming on Tuesday after multiple shark sightings were reported.

Shark sightings and encounters have been more frequent this summer, especially at Long Island beaches. On Wednesday, a 16-year-old surfer was bitten by a shark in the water off Fire Island. He suffered a 4-inch cut on his foot while paddling 20 yards off Kismet Beach, authorities said.

Earlier in the week, Gov. Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the Department of Environmental Conservation and the State Police to implement heightened patrols on Long Island.

“As New Yorkers and visitors alike head to our beautiful Long Island beaches to enjoy the summer, our top priority is their safety,” Hochul said. “We are taking action to expand patrols for sharks and protect beachgoers from potentially dangerous situations. I encourage all New Yorkers to listen to local authorities and take precautions to help ensure safe and responsible beach trips this summer.”