QUEENS (PIX11) — Swimming was suspended at Rockaway Beach Tuesday afternoon after multiple shark sightings were reported, officials said.

NYPD helicopters are patrolling the waters, and the beach will reopen when it’s safe, according to a spokesman for the New York City Parks Department.

On Sunday, a part of Rockaway Beach was closed for two hours due to shark activity, said an agency source.

