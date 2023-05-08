KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect riding in a van hurled a rock at a man walking into a Queens synagogue on Saturday, prompting a hate-crime probe, authorities said.

The 23-year-old man was entering the synagogue at 139-19 72nd Rd. in Kew Gardens Hills at around 9 a.m. when someone in the white van hit him in the leg with a small rock, police said. The victim was not injured.

The Sprinter fan had graffiti on both sides and kept traveling down 72nd Road after the incident, officials said.

There were no arrests. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the case.

