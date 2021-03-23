Masked robber punches Asian man with brass knuckles on Queens street: NYPD

WOODSIDE — A robbery suspect punched an Asian man in the head with brass knuckles on a Queens street over the weekend, police said on Monday.

The attack happened on 58th Street in Woodside around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

The 61-year-old victim was approached by a man in a mask who hit him in the head with brass knuckles and then stole his headphones and bag, police said. 

No words were exchanged before the attack, according to authorities. 

The case was not referred to the hate crimes unit, an NYPD spokesperson said.

There have been more than a dozen anti-Asian assaults in the city so far this year, according to local activist Karlin Chan. At least three of the incidents occurred in Manhattan on Sunday, police said. 

On Monday, a man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after he allegedly attacked an Asian woman heading to an anti-Asian violence protest a day earlier, according to police.

The NYPD has stepped up patrols in Asian American communities around the city while advocates and New Yorkers have organized rallies and vigils in support of those impacted by the surge in violence.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

