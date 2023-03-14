QUEENS (PIX11) — A brazen thief is wanted for attempting to steal over $3,000 cash from three different banks in Queens on Friday, police said.

The first incident occurred at a CitiBank on Queens Boulevard around 12:48 p.m., after the suspect passed a note to the teller asking for $1,200 cash, police said. He was unsuccessful and fled empty-handed to hit another bank twenty minutes later, police said.

Inside Ponce Bank on 82nd Street he demanded $2,000 cash from a bank teller around 1:10 p.m., police said. Failing again, he hit another bank thirty minutes later on Main Street, police said. At Royal Business Bank, he stated he had a gun and demanded money, pocketing $230 dollars before running away, police said.

Investigators described the suspect as approximately 40 years old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hooded jacket, black and white sneakers, and a black facemask.

